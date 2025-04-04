LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 7.2 %

STRL opened at $109.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.