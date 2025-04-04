LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,187 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $184.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.81 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

