LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 242,640 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,662,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,392,000 after purchasing an additional 424,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 581,352 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 4,871,584 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,870,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 575,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.34 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

