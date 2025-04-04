LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 263,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $265,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,712.35. The trade was a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

