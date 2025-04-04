LPL Financial LLC Sells 29,040 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,040 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.63% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

