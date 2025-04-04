LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,814 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.