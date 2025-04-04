Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Equities research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.05.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,186 shares of company stock valued at $82,353,709. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

