MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MARA were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in MARA by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MARA stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 6.09. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

