Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software Price Performance

Marin Software stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.