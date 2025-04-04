Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Marin Software stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.45.
About Marin Software
