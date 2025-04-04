Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.65. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 93.68% and a negative return on equity of 368.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 305.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 50,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

