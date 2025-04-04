Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.65. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 93.68% and a negative return on equity of 368.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
