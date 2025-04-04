Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 601,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

MPW opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.42%.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.