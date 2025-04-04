Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 2nd

Get alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eli Lilly and Company, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that operate within the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. They allow investors to participate in the performance and growth of companies that develop and provide products and services essential for health and wellness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. 16,042,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,295. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $809.48. 1,029,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,588. The firm has a market cap of $767.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $847.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $834.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.69. 8,797,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,966,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $719.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

