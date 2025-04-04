Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

