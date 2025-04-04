Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 14,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 55,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

