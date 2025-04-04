Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 14,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 55,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Metallis Resources Trading Down 2.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.
