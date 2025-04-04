Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 30,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 60,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Metalpha Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

