Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

