Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,556 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 29,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $578,426.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,683.82. The trade was a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.