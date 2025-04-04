Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,544 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avid Bioservices Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $12.50 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.
