Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 688,600.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $29.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 41.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

