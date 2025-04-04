Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 464 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,817,000 after buying an additional 524,496 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 476,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 475,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.