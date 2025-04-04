Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ROIV opened at $10.01 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $1,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 732,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,276.32. The trade was a 12.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

