Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $8,275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.21.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

