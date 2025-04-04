Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,962,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,846,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,637,000 after purchasing an additional 196,024 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,049,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 500,081 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TD opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.