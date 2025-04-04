Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $59,894,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $18,000,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workiva by 839.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 213,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 140,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,688.14. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,250.80. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

