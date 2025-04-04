Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $111,000 Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXFR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,725,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,624,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 275,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Luxfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $284.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Luxfer

Luxfer Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.