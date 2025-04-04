Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $152,000 Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LU. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lufax by 999.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 27.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 936,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lufax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,960,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,006 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Stock Performance

LU opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.77. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

