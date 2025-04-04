Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $154,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Blackbaud by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 429,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after buying an additional 154,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 109,630 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $6,745,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $6,546,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

BLKB stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

