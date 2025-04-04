Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $59,055,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $20,792,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 550,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,928 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 185,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $662,254.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 348,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,623.18. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,089. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

