Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,527,000 after buying an additional 665,087 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 117,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

