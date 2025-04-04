Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Price Performance

ALX opened at $203.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. Analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Featured Articles

