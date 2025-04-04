Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,588 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

