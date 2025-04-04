Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 229,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE LSPD opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.