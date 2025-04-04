Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,652,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,803,000 after purchasing an additional 56,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,587,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $55,998,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 6.5 %

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

