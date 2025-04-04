Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,459 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $238,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,502 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 1,543,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ADT by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,464,151 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 961,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

