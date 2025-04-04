Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 30,870 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after acquiring an additional 282,936 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

