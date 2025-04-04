Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 572 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.01 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average is $113.12.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

