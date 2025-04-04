Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Trading Down 12.6% – What’s Next?

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 199,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 504,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Mobix Labs Stock Down 12.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 437.57% and a negative return on equity of 866.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobix Labs

Institutional Trading of Mobix Labs

In related news, Director James J. Peterson sold 146,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $152,601.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,196.96. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 188,965 shares of company stock worth $198,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobix Labs by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobix Labs by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobix Labs by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

