MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) Financial Analysis

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and SAIHEAT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $545.91 million 1.79 -$45.24 million $0.75 115.39 SAIHEAT $6.95 million 0.54 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SAIHEAT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and SAIHEAT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 3 3 2 2.88 SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $92.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and SAIHEAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61% SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MoneyLion beats SAIHEAT on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

