NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 571,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,230,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

NaaS Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NaaS Technology stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAAS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of NaaS Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

