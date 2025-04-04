Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 100.0 %
Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.