National Bank Financial Comments on i-80 Gold FY2027 Earnings

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAUX. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

NYSE IAUX opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 490.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

