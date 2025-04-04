National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:RCI FY2025 Earnings

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

