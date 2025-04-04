nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $18.88. nCino shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 3,075,645 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
nCino announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in nCino by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after purchasing an additional 344,269 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 51.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 189,283 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 58.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
nCino Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
