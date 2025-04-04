nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $18.88. nCino shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 3,075,645 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

nCino announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in nCino by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after purchasing an additional 344,269 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 51.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 189,283 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 58.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

