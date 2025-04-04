Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMRA. Guggenheim cut Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NMRA opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.