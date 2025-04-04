Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Newell Brands Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 130.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 51,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,354,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 770,717 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

