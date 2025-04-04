Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Nexi Stock Down 7.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.
Nexi Company Profile
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
