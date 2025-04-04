Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading 2.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 3,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of C$14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.22.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

