NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NiSource alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NiSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in NiSource by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 790,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 109,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.