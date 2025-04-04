Noble Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Snail

Get Snail alerts:

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Snail in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Snail Stock Performance

Shares of SNAL opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Snail has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Snail had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 136.34%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.13% of Snail at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

