Northland Capmk Has Positive View of OTC:DEFTF Q2 Earnings

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for DeFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

DeFi Technologies Price Performance

DEFTF opened at $2.04 on Thursday. DeFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

